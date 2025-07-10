Pitsford Primary School - a 100% kind of school

By Nina Roberts
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:04 BST
As a small village school, Pitsford Primary School would like to celebrate our Year 6 children. We are incredibly proud of their hard work and determination.

All Year 6 children have achieved 100% in their Reading, Spelling and Punctuation and Maths papers in their 2025 Key Stage 2 SATs results.

What a tremendous achievement! We are extremely proud of the determination and fantastic commitment to learning displayed by all of our Year 6 children and the staff who teach them.

Pitsford primary school received a 'good' in all areas from Ofsted in April 2023 - we are still thriving and excelling! We currently have places in Reception, Year 1, Year 2, and Year 3.

Our current Year 6 class who achieved 100% in all areas in Reading, Spelling Grammar and Punctuation and Maths in this year's SAT's results.placeholder image
Our open day is on Thursday 16th October. If you would like to come and visit our amazing school, please contact the school office on 01604 880866, email [email protected] or phone and ask to speak to the Headteacher Mrs N Roberts.

