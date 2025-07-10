Pitsford Primary School - a 100% kind of school
All Year 6 children have achieved 100% in their Reading, Spelling and Punctuation and Maths papers in their 2025 Key Stage 2 SATs results.
What a tremendous achievement! We are extremely proud of the determination and fantastic commitment to learning displayed by all of our Year 6 children and the staff who teach them.
Pitsford primary school received a 'good' in all areas from Ofsted in April 2023 - we are still thriving and excelling! We currently have places in Reception, Year 1, Year 2, and Year 3.
Our open day is on Thursday 16th October. If you would like to come and visit our amazing school, please contact the school office on 01604 880866, email [email protected] or phone and ask to speak to the Headteacher Mrs N Roberts.