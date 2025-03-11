Pioneering iLab to turbocharge learning at Northampton College

A state-of-the-art ‘immersive classroom’ is set to revolutionise the way students learn at Northampton College – enabling external masterclasses from guest speakers and connecting to a network of more than 70 other colleges across the country.

The cutting-edge facility, known as the iLab, uses specialist audiovisual technology to provide a connected learning experience for students, paving the way for greater collaboration with industry experts and the integration of virtual reality into vocational lessons.

Two spaces have been created, one at Booth Lane and one in Daventry, enabling dual delivery and far greater collaboration across the Further Education sector.

Jason Lancaster, Principal of Northampton College, said: “Technology is changing the way every industry works and it’s vital that we, as a college, keep up with the pace of change to ensure our students are best-placed to thrive in the working world.

“The iLab is a commitment to embracing the benefits of technology and harnessing it for the benefit of our students and, ultimately, local employers.

“There will be opportunities for external speakers to deliver keynote sessions and lead masterclasses, while VR headsets can be incorporated into lessons, giving students access to pioneering technology that enhances their learning and prepares them for life in a real-world workplace setting.

“It’s a hugely exciting development and a real statement of intent. Additional space has already been earmarked for expansion of these spaces in the future.”

The Booth Lane iLab features a 242" LED ‘infinity wall’ screen plus a rear video wall participant gallery, two 85" interactive touchscreens and two auto-tracking cameras. The Daventry equivalent also features a total of four giant screens, two of which are touchscreen, plus auto-tracking cameras and a sophisticated audio system.

The immersive classrooms were officially launched during Colleges Week, with guests including Labour MP for Northampton North, Lucy Rigby.

Using the government's five missions as a framework, the week highlighted the fundamental role colleges have in building brighter futures for their students, their staff, and their local communities.

Using the theme of ‘Build an NHS Fit for the Future’ the launch event saw healthcare students at Booth Lane and Daventry find out more about how AI & VR are transforming healthcare education.

The session featured a keynote talk from Eric Bye of Erictron AI on the future of AI in healthcare while a paramedic gave a unique insight on the real-world applications of AI.

Lucy Rigby said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have this incredible facility right here in Northampton. It gives students the best possible education to prepare for their future workplace. I will always back Northampton College to maximise opportunities for students and allow them to potentially learn at a faster pace in a truly immersive way.”

Find out more about courses available at Northampton College by visiting www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk.