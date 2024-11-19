Pineham Village Nursery thrives with 'Good' Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Pineham Village have reason to celebrate as Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection. The accolade reflects the incredible efforts of the nursery’s team to provide high-quality care and early education to local children.

The Ofsted report praises the nursery for creating a safe, nurturing environment that supports children’s development and learning. Key areas such as education quality, personal development, and leadership were all highlighted as strengths.

Darren Mellett, who recently took on the role of Nursery Manager, has been instrumental in driving improvements and a team culture focused on delivering excellence. “This ‘Good’ rating means so much to us because it reflects the passion and dedication of our staff,” Darren said. “Our goal has always been to create a place where children feel safe, supported, and inspired to learn, and we’re so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Parents have also noticed the positive changes, with many sharing their appreciation for the welcoming environment and passionate communication from the nursery team.

Manager Darren Mellett, staff, and children at Ashbourne Day Nurseries Pineham celebrate their 'Good' rating from Ofsted.

The nursery’s refreshed curriculum focuses on tailoring learning experiences to each child’s needs, helping them build confidence and curiosity as they prepare for school and beyond. This child-centric approach, combined with ongoing professional development for staff, has transformed the nursery into a hub of vibrant learning.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham remains committed to supporting local families and playing an active role in the community. The team is determined to build on this success and ensure that every child who walks through its doors has the best possible start in life.

For more information about Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Pineham, visit www.ashbournedaynurseries.com or call 0800 699 0044.