PICTURES: Community raises £10,000 for new playground for deserving primary school pupils

Pitsford Primary School unveiled its brand new playground on Wednesday September 3 in line with its reopening following the summer holidays.

Their volunteer-led charity Pitsford School Association was behind the relentless fundraising over the past two years, and the playground was installed at the end of July.

With a higher than national percentage of SEN children, the playground has been designed to be fully inclusive, while supporting mental health, wellbeing and elements of the school’s curriculum.

It was headteacher Nina Roberts who suggested that the playground needed renovating when she was in her former role as assistant head two years ago.

She and her staff team believed it was important to create something that stimulates and engages all children, including those with social and emotional mental health difficulties.

Pitsford School Association took on the challenge of raising the £8,000 they originally set out to reach, and they have had support from parents, Pitsford Parish Council and the wider community.

The whole playground has been overhauled as the ground needed resurfacing and the children, including mental health ambassadors and house captains, were consulted on what they wanted to see.

Nina hopes the “really exciting” new addition will improve fitness, social skills, friendships and team building – as well as supporting the curriculum and encouraging traditional play away from technology.

When asked what she would like to say to everyone involved in fundraising, Nina told the Chronicle & Echo: “We want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“All our staff are just so grateful for the huge difference this will make to the pupils at Pitsford. We’re grateful to the Pitsford School Association and the community. It shows what a community can do when they put their hearts and minds to it.”

Take a look at these joyful pictures from the opening of the brand new playground at Pitsford Primary School…

1 . Pitsford Primary School unveiled its new playground on September 3 The school’s volunteer-led charity Pitsford School Association was behind the relentless fundraising over the past two years, and the playground was installed at the end of July. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

