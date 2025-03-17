Photography students in pole position to launch rider’s superbikes dream

Photography students at Northampton College have been given a sneak peek of their future career by being drafted in to help with the launch of a new motorcycle racing team.

EB1 Racing is supporting the fledgling career of Alex Mann – a Northampton motorcyclist who will be taking part in the 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike Championships – a sub-group of the British Superbikes Championships.

To mark the team’s official launch ahead of the new season, EB1 Racing’s head of media Tierney O’Grady – a former Northampton College student herself – approached the photography department at Booth Lane to see if current students would be interested in collaborating on a glossy photoshoot to showcase the branding and sponsorship opportunities available.

The students embraced the challenge and staged a full studio shoot, producing content for the team’s website and promotional materials.

Alex will be riding for EB1 Racing

Tierney said: “At EB1 Racing, we like to think of ourselves as more than just a motorsport team—we’re a family. Founded with the sole purpose of supporting one extraordinary rider, Alex Mann, we’ve had the privilege of watching his journey from the sidelines, and now, we’re here to take it to the next level.

“But it’s not just about racing. It’s about community and about championing a talent who’s earned his place at the top, but who needs the right support to get there. His story is one of perseverance, hard work, and heart—a story that resonates with anyone who’s ever fought for their dream.

“I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by Northampton College and I knew approaching the students there would not only produce exceptional results, it would give them a chance to show off their talents. We’re grateful for their time and expertise and can’t wait to display their work.”

Alex, aged 36, has been striving to forge a career in motorsport since 2016 and has competed in several BEMSEE Championships, with 56 podium finishes from 137 race starts, including 17 wins.

Northampton College photography students were involved in the launch of EB1 Racing

He said: “For as long as I can remember I have had a passion for anything with two wheels. My first bike was a ninja turtle plastic bike which I eventually wore down until it fell to bits. I would race anything, and always had a fierce determination to win or continually push myself to succeed.

“The opportunity of now taking something I love to the next level is a dream come true. I am fully committed to dedicating my loyalty, passion, and relentless effort to making the most of this exciting new chapter and I’m so grateful to the support of Northampton College in helping to get this launched.”

Steph Lee-Vae, photography curriculum manager at Northampton College, said: “This was a brilliant opportunity for our students and shows the importance of local partnerships and collaborations. Making these contacts and impressing with their work can only be good for their future careers and we are all firmly behind Alex as he makes a name for himself on the sporting stage.”