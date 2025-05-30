Persimmon Homes gives £6,000 cash boost to Bramptons Primary School

Headteacher John Gillett with Paul Stones, Technical Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands

A Northampton-based primary school has secured a £6,000 donation, thanks to a local housebuilder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon Homes Midlands has supported Bramptons Primary School with the cash boost as part of its Community Champions initiative. The funds will be given to the school to support the building of an additional outside space to accommodate before/after school provision for working families to access, and small interventions groups for children with SEND.

John Gillett, Headteacher at Bramptons Primary School said: “It’s great to have the support of the Persimmon Homes team and we’re so pleased to have secured this kind donation. The funds will go a long way towards creating our outdoor space for out of hours facilities but will also bridge the curriculum gaps of children still affected by the aftermath of Covid and the provision of breakout spaces for neuro-diverse children who need sensory breaks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Stones, Technical Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them. We’re delighted to be able to offer this donation to Bramptons Primary School.”