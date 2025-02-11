Pen Green Nursery celebrates National Storytelling Week in Northamptonshire

Pen Green and local arts company, Made with Many, invite local resident artist and storyteller Mike Payton

During National Storytelling Week, nurseries like Pen Green play a vital role in child development. They help children improve their language and literacy skills, spark their imagination and creativity, support their emotional growth, and broaden their cultural awareness.

At Pen Green, children enjoyed captivating storytelling sessions with resident artists, including storyteller Mike, who brought stories to life with his engaging tales.

These activities not only support children's development but also provide peace of mind for parents, knowing their children are in the safe hands of passionate, dedicated professionals. These professionals create a nurturing environment where children can engage in exciting activities like water and sand play, which are crucial for their development.

Flavia Ribeiro, Assistant Head at Pen Green in Corby, Northamptonshire, shares: “At Pen Green, we are dedicated to fostering a love for stories and storytelling. Instilling a love for books and stories is one way formal childcare and early years education help prepare children for school and support their social, emotional, and cognitive growth, nurturing their overall development. Thanks to Arts Council funding and local arts company, Made with Many, we have three resident artists, including storyteller Mike, who has been captivating children with his wonderful tales. This National Storytelling Week, we celebrate with Mike and the children's fantastic stories. With expanding options, government childcare support can help give your child a great start, and you the choices you need. Visit Childcare Choices to find the support that fits your needs.”

With expanding options, childcare can help parents juggle the beautiful chaos of family life. Parents are urged to visit www.childcarechoices.gov.uk to find the support that fits their needs, well in advance of the 31 March deadline to ensure they get their code in time.