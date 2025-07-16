PDET pupils shine in annual Just Sing! event

Pupils from Spratton CofE Primary School posing after the show.

More than 700 pupils from 29 schools across the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) took to the stage at The Derngate in Northampton this term as part of the Trust’s annual Just Sing! event - a joyful celebration of music, community and talent.

Held over two evenings on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 June, the event saw hundreds of children perform to an audience of more than 1,000 proud family members. The event forms part of the Trust’s enrichment programme that brings children together from across the Trust family of schools for learning and development opportunities outside the classroom.

The event was led by Sonia Clews, Headteacher at St Luke’s CE Primary School, and Rachel Moorhouse, Music Lead at William Law CE Primary School. They brought the schools together in a celebration of music and community and highlighted the positive impact of enrichment activities on pupil confidence and well-being.

Sonia Clews said: “It was such a privilege to see so many children come together to share in the joy of singing. The enthusiasm and commitment they brought to each performance were amazing, and it was wonderful to see the pride on their faces.”

Pupils from Milton Parochial Primary School had the best time!

The young singers, who had been rehearsing since March with songs provided by Sparkyard, delivered energetic and heartfelt performances that filled the venue with music and joy.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of PDET, added: "Just Sing! is one of the biggest highlights of our school year and a wonderful example of what makes our Trust so special.

“Their confidence on stage was a credit to every pupil involved, and to the staff who supported them. We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together."