Parents have been shocked to learn that a Northamptonshire school is cutting two of its bus services from September 2025, without consultation of the families it will affect before the announcement.

These changes are being implemented at Silverstone UTC, a purpose built centre of excellence for young people wanting to break into the specialist fields of high performance engineering and business with events management.

The bus service cuts have been described as leaving the students “in limbo during their crucial GCSE years”. This will impact a couple of handfuls of students and two parents reached out to this newspaper as a result.

An email sent out to parents on May 19 stated that there will be changes to the contracted Country Lion bus service for pupils travelling to and from Daventry and Banbury to UTC from September 2025.

It also outlined that the two Northamptonshire routes will continue to run for the 2025/26 academic year but will then be reviewed for September 2026.

The letter reads that the “decision has not been taken lightly” and a number of reasons were given as to why this is happening – including fewer students requiring a bus service and increased costs from transport providers.

“As you will also be aware from the press, school budgets are under immense pressure and the cost of subsidising these bus services has now become untenable for the UTC,” the letter continued.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that we can continue to provide the highest quality of education and support within our classrooms. The financial burden of the bus service is impacting our ability to allocate resources effectively for our students' educational needs.”

The letter concluded by encouraging the affected families to reach out to the school so they can assist in putting parents in touch to organise lift shares – as well as advising them to reach out to local authorities to see if they can assist with school transport.

‘There was no consultation with parents’

One parent who reached out to the Chronicle & Echo explained that the families who utilise the existing bus services pay £1,800 per school year – which they have since learned is subsidised by the school.

This person expressed that their child loves attending the school but these changes are “going to prove immensely difficult” for their working family now the Daventry route is being cut.

They explained that having an operating bus service was a must when deciding whether the child would start attending Silverstone UTC, as they would otherwise have been unable to get to and from school.

The parent explained that they will have to change their working hours to ensure the child gets to and from school, and a sibling will have to forfeit their after school clubs as a result.

“We weren’t aware it was being subsidised in the first place,” said the concerned parent. “There was no consultation with parents and no chance to look into it. No other options were explored and this is the issue. We were just told it was being cut.”

The parent was asked if they would have paid a higher amount for the service if that option was given to keep it up and running.

“I wouldn’t have been happy but I would have paid it,” they said. “I would have taken it on the chin.”

The parent says that sharing lifts among families is “a solution but not the best one” as they would be responsible for others. Illnesses or reasons as to why they cannot take the children to school cannot be foreseen, they said.

This parent is now anticipating that a meeting will be arranged post half term, but is under the impression that this is just for families to voice their opinions and not to reverse the decision.

‘We’ve got to get our kids to school somehow’

The second parent to reach out finds themselves in a similar situation and will be directly impacted by the cut to the Daventry route. They are hopeful for a meeting with the school’s principal in due course.

“We got that email on May 19 out of the blue,” they said. “There are a lot of parents who work full-time.

“I work in the mornings and I’ve got another job to go to at 10.30am. I’d have to give up that early morning job and the extra money. We’ve got to get our kids to school somehow.”

The parent explained this has caused worry as the pupils are approaching their GCSEs, and local bus companies that have been contacted are unable to help.

Talking about the school’s suggestion of shared lifts among families, the parent continued: “It all depends, most people work full-time. I could do it if I packed up my job but we need somebody to help.”

The parent expressed that if there is anyone out there who may be able to assist in getting these students to and from Silverstone UTC in Daventry and Banbury, they would appreciate the support at this difficult time.

‘This decision has not been taken lightly’

Having been contacted by the Chronicle & Echo, Silverstone UTC issued the following statement: “Since opening in 2013, Silverstone UTC has worked to ensure that students from across the region can access our specialist STEM education. As part of that commitment, we have regularly reviewed our transport arrangements to balance accessibility with financial sustainability.

“Following our most recent review, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue two underused bus routes that currently each bring fewer than five Key Stage 4 students to and from the UTC, with effect from September 2025. This decision has not been taken lightly.

“We fully understand the concerns this may raise for some families. We are working closely with parents affected to explore alternative arrangements and provide as much support as possible during this transition. We are grateful to our parents and communities for their input and solution-focused suggestions.

“Our priority remains delivering the highest quality education and specialist opportunities for all our students.”