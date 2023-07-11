News you can trust since 1931
Parents say staff are ‘great’ at Northampton nursery graded ‘good’ by Ofsted

Children enjoy the stimulating activities on offer at this nursery including spontaneous singing sessions and bug hunts in the garden
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

Staff are great and children enjoy attending, parents say about a Moulton nursery recently graded good in all areas by Ofsted.

Caring Kindergartens, based in Moulton Park, received the glowing outcome after being inspected last month.

Ofsted inspector, Natalie Vaughan Prosser, said: “Parents report that staff are 'great' and their children enjoy attending. They say communication is good and that they are fully informed on what their children are learning about and their next steps in learning.”

Caring Kindergartens, in Moulton Park, has been graded 'good' by Ofsted in all areas.Caring Kindergartens, in Moulton Park, has been graded 'good' by Ofsted in all areas.
Children at this nursery show a positive attitude towards their learning and there are many opportunities for them to develop small and large muscle skills, such as playing with play-dough and having bicycle races outside.

They learn about how they are different and unique and react “positively” to staff as they are encouraged to share and use their manners, Ofsted found.

Staff were commended for using children’s home languages in their interactions with them and quickly calming upset or tired children by giving them cuddles.

Children enjoy having stories read to them throughout the day, singing sessions and taking part in a variety of stimulating activities planned by staff, such as having a ‘bug hunt’ in the garden. Staff teach babies Makaton sign language when they look at images in books with them.

The “knowledgeable” nursery manager and special educational needs coordinator (SENCo) work closely with parents to help children with SEND and put individual plans in place to ensure that they make good progress.

Read the full Ofsted report here.

