Parents rate School House Day Care as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

School House Day Care

Parents have rated School House Day Care as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate School House Day Care on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Laura Mortimer, Manager at School House Day Care, said: “This recognition means everything to us, we are a small, charity based nursery working hard every day to build better together! Every cuddle, every Storytime, every giggle-filled moment we share with the little ones is why we do what we do.

“To our incredible team—you are the heart of this nursery. Your love, care, and dedication shine through in every child’s smile. And to our amazing families—thank you for trusting us, supporting us, and being part of our special community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see School House Day Care’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432248307

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025