Parents ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about Northampton playgroup with ‘cheery’ staff, says Ofsted

The Little Houghton Playgroup in Northampton has received a glowing report by Ofsted, following its first ever full inspection.

The playgroup, situated at the Sargeant Memorial Hall in Brafield-on-the-Green, was graded ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted following a visit from inspectors last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report said: “Children rush in to find their friends and are welcomed by cheery, friendly staff. Staff are very attentive to children and know their needs extremely well. This helps children to feel secure, form positive relationships with staff and develop a good sense of belonging.”

The Little Houghton Playgroup in Brafield-On-The-Green.

Children at the playgroup enjoy learning both outdoors and indoors and are provided with lots of resources and activities to help them expand their learning.

The Ofsted inspector described children running, jumping, riding wheeled vehicles and playing in the sand outside and commented that they behave very well. They learn to share, take turns, build strong friendships and work together to build things like train tracks while discussing their ideas and knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the playgroup were commended for being patient and planning an “exciting” and “stimulating” curriculum that takes into account children’s interests and learning needs.

Children are generally encouraged to be independent but, sometimes, staff do things for children they can do on their own - for instance, wiping their noses and hands or pouring drinks for them at snack time. To improve their grade to ‘outstanding’, staff need to work on supporting children’s independence more.

According to the glowing inspection report, parents are “overwhelmingly positive” about the Little Houghton Playgroup.

Ofsted inspector Karen Siddons said: “They comment that the staff are approachable, extremely friendly and exceptionally knowledgeable. Parents particularly appreciate the level of communication they receive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Parents attribute their children's social skills and language development to the time spent at the playgroup.”

The management team at the playgroup work “exceptionally well” together, according to Ofsted, and - as a result of their “clear commitment to children and families within the community,” the playgroup remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff told the Ofsted inspector that it is a “friendly” and “happy” place to work.

The Little Houghton Playgroup registered in 2020 under the Sarah Prince and Diane Ridley Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad