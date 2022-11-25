Parents criticised for "horrendous" parking outside multiple schools in one notorious part of Northampton

Parents have been criticised for “horrendous” parking outside schools in Northampton, with one man even reportedly being assaulted for challenging a motorist.

Duston residents have been complaining on Facebook about some of the parking outside Millway Primary School and Eldean Primary School during the rush hours.

One resident wrote on Spotted Duston: "Dear parents/family Of Millway School, do you think you could be more mindful when parking on Stanfield Road and The Scarplands? Your parking is horrendous and there is no way a fire engine would get through in an emergency. The parking in The Scarplands today was ridiculous, your children have legs let them use them by parking a little further away, safely and give some consideration to the residents."

Parking outside Duston School (left) on Friday (November 25) just before 9am

One person responded saying: "Absolutely the same for us in Somerset Drive. An older lady has had to have a pole put on her driveway so that parents don’t park there. And my husband has been assaulted for asking a parent to get off our drive."

Another added: "It’s getting worse on Millway too - so many times these past few weeks people are now parking on all zigzag lines. Even the lines in front of the drop-off bay. Absolute madness. They’re there for a reason, safety."

Millway Primary School was contacted for comment.

Councillor Nigel Hinch (Duston east) said: "I have raised this issue again with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to periodically send out the parking enforcement wardens. These will be unannounced visits."

WNC was also contacted for comment.

Eldean Primary School was also at the centre of a Spotted Duston post, with one resident asking for people to be 'more mindful'.

The post read: "Dear parents/family of Eldean Primary School, could you please be more mindful when parking on Firsview Drive to pick children up. Our drive is often blocked by your parking and we are unable to drive in and out of our drives. Most people who park here have no consideration for the residents and block access from early as 2.45pm and slowly amble to and from the school. We also have jobs to go to and children to collect and need access to our driveways. We are planning to note the car registration numbers so will be reporting to the school if no consideration is given."

Eldean Primary School headteacher, Catherine Moore, said: "We encourage everyone to park considerately and think about the safety of pedestrians. Most children live locally and where possible, we would like families to walk to school and avoid the congestion on residential roads."

The Duston School also faces similar issues, with many parents parking all over the pavement in Berrywood Road.