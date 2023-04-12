Para ice hockey team’s performance heats up thanks to University of Northampton training camp

A winter sport team is looking to be an even bigger success after expert advice and scientific testing at University of Northampton (UON).

GB Women’s Para Ice Hockey gave the thumbs up to UON’s sports team after a two-day intensive training camp at Waterside to boost their international credentials.

During the weekend of 1-2 April, they had access to a range of start-of-the-art equipment to test their strength, power and mobility, performance analysis, engage in strength and conditioning training, and nutrition seminars, all tailor-made to the requirements of athletes with varying physical needs.

Some of the team training in UON's Sports Dome.

As with other UON sports training camps, data provided a ‘baseline’ measure of GB Women’s Para Ice Hockey players’ fitness and performance. The plan is for them to return after implementing a ‘take away’ training programme when they are off campus, helping sport improvements when the hockey hopefuls return for future camps.

Team’s who’ve gone through the University’s doors include The Cobblers’ men’s and women’s first teams, Northampton Volleyball Club, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, and Northamptonshire’s Emerging Talent Centre of young, budding female football stars.

UON’s training camps are also open for emerging teams or those with less funds that want to ‘up their game’ with access to the same top-level expertise.

In addition, the camps provide a great opportunity for UON sports degree students to get hands-on experience of putting their classroom theory into practice, giving them an extra employability edge in the post-graduation world.

Peggy Assinick is the team’s founder and Head Coach and ‘pucked in’ with the training herself. She says: “The saying goes that ‘Canada is hockey’ and, as a native Canadian and ice hockey nut, I totally agree.

“Women’s ice hockey has had a firm footing in my homeland for several years, but recently there’s been a big push for greater gender equality at paralympic games. Part of that is helping countries create their own teams for the international stage.

“We had an incredible two days with the University of Northampton’s Sports Team, using the facilities and learning a tonne about our functionality and ability levels. It was great to have so much testing, and to see that adapted for athletes on such an individual basis. We want to return here every six months to a year to see how our baselines improve.

“We’re growing and unifying as a team and putting our best selves forward. We are looking at exponential growth as serious, international level players thanks to guiding hands like those at UON.”

