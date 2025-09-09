Overstone Gate Primary School opens, expanding Wootton Park Academy Trust’s vision for outstanding education
Overstone Gate Primary welcomed its founding Reception learners this September, with plans to grow year-on-year into a full two-form entry school serving 420 pupils aged 4–11. Built on the same values and vision that have made Wootton Park School one of the most sought-after schools in the region, Overstone Gate Primary promises a nurturing, high-achieving environment where every child can thrive.
The school’s cutting-edge, sustainable campus — featuring a green roof, solar panels, forest school, amphitheatre, and multi-use games area — is set for completion in April 2026. In the meantime, Reception learners are being hosted at Wootton Park School, ensuring a seamless start to their educational journey.
Kayleigh Smith, Headteacher of Overstone Gate Primary School, shared: “It’s a privilege to lead Overstone Gate Primary and welcome our first cohort of learners. We’re building something truly special — a school rooted in strong values, academic excellence, and a deep sense of community. I can’t wait to see our children grow and flourish in this inspiring new environment.”
Dan Rosser, CEO of Wootton Park Academy Trust, added: “The opening of Overstone Gate Primary is a milestone for our Trust and for families in the Overstone Leys area. We’re proud to extend our commitment to outstanding education and to create a school that reflects the aspirations of our community. With Kayleigh’s leadership and our dedicated team, Overstone Gate is set to become a beacon of excellence.”
Shazia Umer, Head of School Admissions and Place Planning at West Northamptonshire Council, commented: “Overstone Gate Primary School is a vital addition to our growing community. It reflects our commitment to ensuring every child has access to high-quality education close to home. We’re thrilled to see this partnership come to life and support families in Overstone Leys with a school they can be proud of.”
For more information or to register interest in future admissions, visit the Overstone Gate Primary School page.