Overstone Gate Primary School opens, expanding Wootton Park Academy Trust’s vision for outstanding education

Wootton Park Academy Trust is delighted to announce the official opening of Overstone Gate Primary School, a brand-new, state-funded primary school located in the heart of the Overstone Leys development in Northampton. This marks the Trust’s second school, following the continued success of the Ofsted-rated Outstanding Wootton Park School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overstone Gate Primary welcomed its founding Reception learners this September, with plans to grow year-on-year into a full two-form entry school serving 420 pupils aged 4–11. Built on the same values and vision that have made Wootton Park School one of the most sought-after schools in the region, Overstone Gate Primary promises a nurturing, high-achieving environment where every child can thrive.

The school’s cutting-edge, sustainable campus — featuring a green roof, solar panels, forest school, amphitheatre, and multi-use games area — is set for completion in April 2026. In the meantime, Reception learners are being hosted at Wootton Park School, ensuring a seamless start to their educational journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kayleigh Smith, Headteacher of Overstone Gate Primary School, shared:

OGPS learners ready to start their educational journey. Photo: Wootton Park School

Kayleigh Smith, Headteacher of Overstone Gate Primary School, shared: “It’s a privilege to lead Overstone Gate Primary and welcome our first cohort of learners. We’re building something truly special — a school rooted in strong values, academic excellence, and a deep sense of community. I can’t wait to see our children grow and flourish in this inspiring new environment.”

Dan Rosser, CEO of Wootton Park Academy Trust, added: “The opening of Overstone Gate Primary is a milestone for our Trust and for families in the Overstone Leys area. We’re proud to extend our commitment to outstanding education and to create a school that reflects the aspirations of our community. With Kayleigh’s leadership and our dedicated team, Overstone Gate is set to become a beacon of excellence.”

Shazia Umer, Head of School Admissions and Place Planning at West Northamptonshire Council, commented: “Overstone Gate Primary School is a vital addition to our growing community. It reflects our commitment to ensuring every child has access to high-quality education close to home. We’re thrilled to see this partnership come to life and support families in Overstone Leys with a school they can be proud of.”

For more information or to register interest in future admissions, visit the Overstone Gate Primary School page.