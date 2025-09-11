‘Outstanding’ Success at Ecton Brook Primary School

Ecton Brook Primary School are celebrating an Ofsted report which has graded the school as ‘Outstanding’ in Leadership and Management, Personal Development of Pupils and pupil Behaviour and Attitudes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which is based over two sites at Ecton Brook and Bellinge, was described as ‘two sites with one strong heartbeat’. The school was praised for being a “caring and aspirational place where pupils feel safe and cared for” and it was observed that “relationships are at the core of all the school’s work”.

The report notes that the pupils are incredibly proud of their school and eager to live up to the school’s high expectations of them. It highlights the strong start that children get from their Reception Year onwards and recognises that the wider personal development offer at the school is exceptional, and that the opportunities available to pupils to develop their talents and interests are of a high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors noted that the school has a strong reading and maths culture plus an ambitious wider curriculum. For the last four years, Ecton Brook has celebrated achieving above national average attainment in their Year Six outcomes for reading, writing and maths.

Ecton Brook Primary School children and staff celebrate an outstanding result

Debbie Archer and Neil Woods, the Joint Headteachers, said: “We are incredibly proud of the outcome of the report and pleased that the inspectors commented on the pupil’s exemplary behaviour and the exceptional wider personal development offer the school gives it’s pupils. This report is a result of all the hard work of our dedicated staff and wonderful children and community that work hard to ensure that the children are prepared for future success”.

Julia Kedwards, CEO of Northampton Primary Academy Trust, in which Ecton Brook was a founding school in 2012 adds “On behalf of all the Trust our congratulations go to the staff, children and families of Ecton Brook Primary School on earning such a glowing report. Ecton Brook is a wonderful school and fully deserves this wonderful outcome.

Northampton Primary Academy Trust is now home to 14 primary schools, 11 of which are within Northampton town, two in Wellingborough and one in Milton Keynes. All 14 are currently rated by Ofsted as either ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’. For more information visit: https://www.npatschools.org/