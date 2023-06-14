‘Outstanding’ Northampton nursery drops to ‘good’ Ofsted rating under new provider

A Northampton nursery’s Ofsted rating has been downgraded from ‘outstanding’ to ‘good’ since being taken over by a new provider.

Puddleducks, managed by Red Robbins Nannery, is based at the Blacky More Community Centre in East Hunsbury and was graded good in all areas following their latest inspection on May 3.

The Ofsted report states: “Parents comment positively about their children's experiences at the setting. Parents report that their children are developing confidence and making friends.”

Puddleducks nursery, in East Hunsbury, has been graded 'good' in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Staff at Puddleducks are described as “welcoming” and “friendly” and having “close attachments” to children.

They speak clearly - using gestures, facial expressions and sign language to aid children’s understanding - and support children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND) well so everyone makes “good progress.”

The inspector also commented that children “play together well, “enjoy helping each other,” and are encouraged to take on new challenges, such as learning to climb the outside equipment.

The Ofsted report added: “Children receive encouragement and praise from staff for their achievements. This helps children to develop good levels of self-esteem and confidence in their abilities. As a result, children are happy to engage visitors in their conversations, explaining what they can do and what they enjoy learning.”

Puddleducks’ previous full inspection in April 2015 saw the nursery graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas under the provider ‘Ionic Limited’.

Why did the nursery drop an Ofsted grade?

According to the inspectors’ report, staff do not have many opportunities for specific professional development - for example, supporting children who speak English as an additional language.

The inspector also found that children, at times, become “distracted” and “lose interest” during some adult-led activities because they are not always planned so children achieve the same levels of focus and engagement.

Red Robbins Nannery has been contacted by the Chronicle & Echo for comment.