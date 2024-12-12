Our first Pitch@Pitsford

It was Pitch@Pitsford this week, as our Year 12 Business Studies students put their business acumen to the test.

To end our term with a Christmas competition, our Year 12 Business Studies students, led my Mrs Mahal, our Business and Economics teacher, staged our first ever Pitch@Pitsford. Students were randomly divided into three teams and had to sell their idea to a panel of judges, made up of the Head, Dr Walker, our Head of Art, Mrs Smith, and Head of Geography, Mr Mitchell.

The brief each team got was to research, develop, promote and sell an Advent Calendar for the market. In a ferociously hard-fought competition, there was very little between the three entries: one proposed bespoke artisanal coffees, another a range of Gen Z-friendly chewing gum, and the winning entry was a calendar of deluxe colognes for men.

The presentations allowed the students to develop team work (as everyone had a job in the process), work on how to present with confidence and humour, and how to answer challenging questions from the floor, not least from our hard-to-please judges. Having just studied the Marketing component of the course, it was very impressive how the teams understood the different threads which, when woven together, create the rich campaign that would attract customers.

In the end, the male scents won out and key to this was an extraordinary advertisement that the team shot to support their product, filmed in the beautiful grounds and buildings at Pitsford School.

The students and Mrs Mahal did themselves proud and ended the term on a high.