Opening Doors to the Future: Caroline Chisholm School hosts First World of Work Day

Caroline Chisholm School, an all through school located in Wootton, recently held their first Careers Drop Down Day, offering a vibrant programme of sessions designed to build students’ awareness of the world of work.

Branded World of Work Day (WoW), the school celebrated this special event where students from Year 1 to Year 12 stepped away from their normal timetabled lesson to hear directly from professionals across a wide range of industries and take part in educational workshops and activities. The aim was to give them a clearer understanding of the world of work, inspire their thinking about possible futures and help them appreciate the different skills, routes and opportunities that shape careers today.

For the youngest learners in Primary, the children enjoyed themed activities relating to their focus for the day. These included ‘People who help us’, learning more about roles within the emergency services sector and having fun through role play, ‘Planning my future’ reflecting on personal strengths and taking part in engaging STEM activities. Mr Hashim Bhabha, from Anglia Ruskin University led a lively session for Years 5 and 6, where pupils were challenged to build the tallest freestanding structure using only marshmallows and spaghetti pasta; a brilliant task combining engineering thinking with creativity, which was met with great enthusiasm. Our Year 3 and 4 learners also had a special presentation from Mr Jackson Cose who spoke about attending University of Northampton to attain his qualification in Paramedic Science.

Older students benefited from presentations and advice from a number of educational institutions, including Moulton College, Northampton College, Anglia Ruskin University, and the University of Liverpool. The event also welcomed a range of local professionals. From the world of law, students heard from partner Graham Irons and second-year trainees Noor Masad and Kate Sullivan from Howes Percival, who spoke honestly about their journeys and what it’s like to work in a top legal firm. Stephen Walton, Commercial Director at CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, gave an insightful look into the property sector and the wide range of opportunities it holds.

Cllr Mark Arnull talk with Year 12 students

Our students gained insight aerospace from Carl Warren, who spoke passionately about his work with Airbus, while our Year 9s connected virtually with WorkTree to explore different career possibilities. Meanwhile, Year 10 students enjoyed an informative and practical session from Mr Krishan Bedi at Gateway Teachers, who shared useful advice on how to approach job interviews and prepare for the world of work.

Our Year 8 and Year 12 students received a talk by Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Council. Cllr Arnull spoke of his career journey within politics and the skills he learned at school, and how they have supported his political career. He shared the importance of getting involved in local politics and how his own journey in life led to his current position.

Cllr Arnull shares, “It was a real privilege to spend time with the students at Caroline Chisholm School. When elected to office, I identified the importance of visible community leadership. In visiting school today, it allowed for young people to connect with politics and the world beyond the classroom. I hope the presentation and discussion around my own career path will help the students see how their passions and strengths can shape exciting futures. I left feeling genuinely inspired by their energy, ambition, and engagement.”

We’re excited to welcome even more speakers and educational presentations to students at Caroline Chisholm School in the upcoming academic year. It’s been a real privilege to share such a wide range of experiences and insights with our students, helping them to see just how many possibilities await them in the world beyond school.