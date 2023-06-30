Opening date revealed for new Christian school serving nearly 200 students in Northampton

An opening date has been revealed for a new Christian school in Northampton, which will serve nearly 200 students.

OneSchool Global, a network of more than120 schools across the world, is preparing to open a new campus in Hunsbury Hill Avenue, Hunsbury in September 2023.

The school, which is currently under construction, will bring together students from its current smaller campuses in Dunstable and Northampton under one new school to serve students aged seven – 18 years old.

OneSchool Global is set to open a new campus in Hunsbury Hill Avenue in September

183 students from the two separate schools are expected to enrol at the campus, with further places also set to be available, according to OneSchool Global.

Sceptre Education is part of the OneSchool Global organisation that was set up for students and families of the church community. The organisation previously said that while the schools is there to educate its members, “no religious studies or daily acts of worship” take place and they exist solely “for delivery of education within the national curriculum”.

Matt Phillips, global director of education at OneSchool Global, said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to combine the strengths of our current campuses in Dunstable and Northampton to create a stunning new school fit for innovative learning where students can thrive in their education.

“We have an innovative approach to learning, delivered in cutting-edge, technology-empowered physical and digital learning environments.

"The new campus has been designed around this approach, with the physical environment itself playing an important role in supporting our teachers to prepare life-ready students who learn how to learn.

“At the centre of our success are our talented teachers, whose commitment to our pupils is exemplary. This new chapter for OneSchool Global in Northampton means that we are now able to welcome new teachers into our global network, who can look forward to enjoying first-rate development through our in-house teacher academy, and the career opportunities that come through being part of a truly global school.”

Paul Davies campus principal added: “My colleagues and I are delighted by these plans to bring together the two campuses in the area under one new school in Northampton.

The former Technology House office block in Hunsbury Hill Avenue is being converted into the new school

“This represents a real opportunity to pair the expertise of existing staff across both schools with new and improved facilities, for the benefit of our students and teachers.

"Our approach to self-directed learning is centred around the use of state-of-the-art facilities, and this new campus promises to create a welcoming environment which is conducive to students excelling in their studies.

“The new campus will help us to further develop our culture of independent study which will ensure our students can reach their full potential and be ready to thrive when they finish their journey with OneSchool Global.”

The new Northampton campus is also set to feature upgraded sports and recreational areas as well as “enhanced learning environments”.

The new school is set to open in September

