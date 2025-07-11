“On Track Education Northampton 'transforms the lives of its pupils'

Staff and Students at on track

On Track Education is an independent specialist secondary school in West Northamptonshire. Since we opened in 201 0, we have worked almost exclusively with pupils who have education, health and care plans ( EHCP), with a variety of needs.

Sally O’Connor says: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved an Outstanding Ofsted. Our pupils are at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled that Ofsted recognises the positive and nurturing environment we have created, and the curriculum that offers a wide range of academic and vocational subjects, as well as exposing our pupils to the wider world and the opportunities available to them.

“This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our leadership and staff teams who are determined to support, inspire, nurture and empower our pupils to be their best selves.

“I am extremely grateful to all our pupils, families and staff for their commitment, passion and drive, which has been instrumental in achieving this Outstanding result.

“We continue to be committed to the constant improvement of our school to ensure we are delivering the very best education and opportunities for our pupils to enable them to Thrive."