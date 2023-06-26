Ofsted: ‘Welcoming and inclusive’ Northampton school is graded good in all areas again

A Northampton primary school has been graded good by Ofsted for the second time in a row, being praised for its “purposeful and inviting” learning environment.

Barry Primary School, in Barry Road, was inspected by the education watchdog in May and - in a glowing report published last week - graded ‘good’ in all areas.

The report states: “Children in the early years make a good start to their time in school, learning new knowledge and skills. The learning environment is purposeful and inviting. It is a place where children thrive.”

Barry Primary School has been graded 'good' in all areas by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Inspectors describe the school as a “welcoming and inclusive” place, where there are “caring relationships” between staff and pupils.

The school’s new curriculum was found to be “well-constructed” and “ambitious”; the teaching of phonics is “well organised and effective” and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive a wide range of “well tailored” help and support.

The early years’ setting is described as “creative, “inspiring” and “rich with mathematical representations” for reception and nursery year children.

Teachers were found to have “strong” subject knowledge and be “passionate” about what they teach and “hardworking” leaders manage the school well.

Ofsted said: “Leaders have brought in lots of positive changes and work closely together to continually strengthen and improve the school.”

Barry Primary School pupils told inspectors they are “happy and proud” of their school.

Parents and carers were also positive about the school, with one typical comment being: “Barry Primary is a happy, safe school and the teachers have my child’s best interest at heart. It’s a very diverse and accepting school, and so are the children.”

To improve to outstanding, staff need to respond more consistently to the small minority of disruptive pupils. Leaders are aware of this, Ofsted says, and the work they are doing is improving this area.

Ofsted said that leaders must also ensure that the delivery of the curriculum in all subjects are of equally high quality so that pupils learn as well as they should.