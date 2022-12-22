Ofsted: These eight Northampton schools and nurseries were rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ in 2022

These schools and nurseries need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports

Eight schools and nurseries in Northampton have - this year - been told they are ‘inadequate’ or they ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted after their latest inspections.

Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision.

‘Inadequate’ is the lowest possible grade that can be given by Ofsted.

Here are eight schools and nurseries that have been graded as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted in 2022:

1. Northampton International Academy - Inadequate Barrack Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1AA. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 17 October 2022.

2. The Spires Academy - Inadequate 59-77 Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 2NE. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 27 September 2022.

3. Progress Schools - Inadequate 8 Notre Dame Mews, Northampton NN1 2BG. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 12 July 2022.

4. Thomas Becket Catholic School - Requires Improvement. Becket Way, Kettering Road North, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6HT. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 5 July 2022