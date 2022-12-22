Ofsted: These eight Northampton schools and nurseries were rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ in 2022
These schools and nurseries need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports
Eight schools and nurseries in Northampton have - this year - been told they are ‘inadequate’ or they ‘require improvement’ by Ofsted after their latest inspections.
Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.
They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision.
‘Inadequate’ is the lowest possible grade that can be given by Ofsted.
Here are eight schools and nurseries that have been graded as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted in 2022: