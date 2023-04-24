These primary schools need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports

At the start of this week (April 17), over 4,500 reception places were allocated to children across Northampton and Daventry, with 93.4 per cent of families securing their first choice primary school.

This is a slight drop from the 94.4 per cent of families, who were offered their first place last year.

Here are the schools that are currently rated ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ in their latest Ofsted inspection.

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022.

The Spires Academy 59-77 Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 2NE. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 27 September 2022.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022.

Stimpson Avenue Academy Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021.

