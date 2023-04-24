News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
50 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
53 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
All the primary schools in Northampton currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted.All the primary schools in Northampton currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted.
All the primary schools in Northampton currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted.

Ofsted: These 9 Northampton primary schools are currently rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’

These primary schools need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

At the start of this week (April 17), over 4,500 reception places were allocated to children across Northampton and Daventry, with 93.4 per cent of families securing their first choice primary school.

This is a slight drop from the 94.4 per cent of families, who were offered their first place last year.

Here are the schools that are currently rated ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Undefined: readMore
Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022.

1. The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School

Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022. Photo:

Photo Sales
59-77 Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 2NE. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 27 September 2022.

2. The Spires Academy

59-77 Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 2NE. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 27 September 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022.

3. St Mary’s Catholic Primary School

Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021.

4. Stimpson Avenue Academy

Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:OfstedNorthamptonDaventry