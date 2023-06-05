News you can trust since 1931
Ofsted: These 10 Northampton primary and secondary schools are currently rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’

These local primary and secondary schools need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

With the 2022/2023 academic year drawing to a close next month, The Chronicle & Echo have rounded up all the Northampton primary and secondary schools that have been graded ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted after their latest inspections.

Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision.

‘Inadequate’ is the lowest possible grade that can be given by Ofsted.

Here are 10 schools that are currently graded as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted:

Barrack Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1AA. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 17 October 2022.

1. Northampton International Academy - Inadequate

Barrack Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1AA. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 17 October 2022. Photo: Google

Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021.

2. Stimpson Avenue Academy - Requires Improvement

Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021. Photo: Google

Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022.

3. The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School - Requires Improvement

Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022. Photo:

Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022.

4. St Mary’s Catholic Primary School - Requires Improvement

Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022. Photo: Google

