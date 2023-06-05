These local primary and secondary schools need to work on concerns raised by inspectors in their latest Ofsted reports

With the 2022/2023 academic year drawing to a close next month, The Chronicle & Echo have rounded up all the Northampton primary and secondary schools that have been graded ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted after their latest inspections.

Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision.

‘Inadequate’ is the lowest possible grade that can be given by Ofsted.

Here are 10 schools that are currently graded as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted:

1 . Northampton International Academy - Inadequate Barrack Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1AA. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: 17 October 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Stimpson Avenue Academy - Requires Improvement Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4LR. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 17 September 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School - Requires Improvement Kingsland Gardens, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7BH. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 07 November 2022. Photo: Photo Sales

4 . St Mary’s Catholic Primary School - Requires Improvement Woodside Way, Kings Heath, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7HX. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: 20 January 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

