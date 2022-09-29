Ofsted says pupils are ‘supported, nurtured, inspired and empowered’ at Northampton school in ‘good’ report

The On Track Education Centre, based in Moulton Park, has been graded ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted in its latest inspection.

The school, which is based in a former industrial unit, offers a curriculum tailored to 45 pupils, some of whom have been excluded, involved in youth offending or are currently in care.

It also caters for young people with challenging conditions such as Aspergers.

'Ukraine Day' at On Track Education in Moulton Park on Friday, March 11 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted visited the school in July and, in a report published last week, said: “Pupils are very proud of this friendly school. They are very well cared for. They are confident to share any worries with trusted staff. They feel safe.”

Inspectors found that staff make a difference to the lives of all pupils and go the extra mile for them to ensure they are “supported, nurtured, inspired and empowered.”

The curriculum is described as “broad,” “ambitious” and “well-planned,” enabling pupils to build knowledge over time as teachers revisit previous learning and skillfully change activities so pupils remain engaged.

Ofsted praised the “strong culture of reading” with the school’s targeted support for pupils at early stages of reading, provision of a range of literature and use of age-appropriate phonics to help pupils read confidently and fluently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Pupils love their small classes and having the school dog, Diego, around.”

Inspectors commended the school’s careers programme that enables pupils to explore the choices available to them for their next steps in education and the PSHE curriculum, which teaches pupils about age-appropriate relationships, sex, physical health and mental well-being.

On Track Education was found to support SEND pupils well by adjusting the curriculum to meet any additional needs.

The report described a “strong team spirit” amongst staff and leaders. One pupil told inspectors: “Words cannot explain how proud we are of the staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Track Education was described by the education watchdog as a “calm and orderly” school where pupils’ behaviour improves the longer they are there.

Inspectors found there is little bullying and staff deal with it quickly when it happens and help pupils to put things right when their behaviour does not meet the school’s high expectations.

The school was commended for providing a variety of sports, trips and clubs - including kickboxing, swimming and climbing - as well as opportunities to engage with the local community.

Inspectors stated that parents speak highly of the school with one parent typically commenting: “Fantastic school. My son feels cared for and feels valued. They support the whole family to give our son the best future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, talking about parents, reads: “They are glad that their children attend this school. All parents who responded to Ofsted’s survey would recommend the school. Many wrote positively about the impact the school is having on their children and family.”

To improve, Ofsted told leaders at On Track Education they need to improve some pupils’ attendance so they do not miss out on the good quality care, support and learning that the school provides.