Ofsted: Pupils show ‘great determination to succeed’ at ‘homely’ Northampton primary school rated ‘good’

Staff morale is “very high” and pupils “rarely lose concentration” in lessons at the Lumbertubs Primary School, says Ofsted after its latest inspection.

The primary school, situated in Tonmead Road, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in January and - this month - has been graded ‘good’ in all areas.

The report said: “This is a welcoming and caring school. New pupils and visitors are made to feel at home. Pupils care for and support each other. They respect each other’s differences.

Lumbertubs Primary School.

“One pupil, typical of many, said, ‘The school helps us appreciate differences in all. Everyone is unique in their own way.’”

Pupils value the “homely” feel of the school including Shelby - the school tortoise - and the school fish, who are both part of the family, says inspectors.

In lessons, pupils are well behaved and attentive to what others have to say. Inspectors described them as showing a “great determination to succeed,” rarely losing concentration and responding well to the rewards system in place.

They also make the most of taking on leadership roles such as prefects, librarians and ‘magnificent mind champions’.

Lumbertubs Primary School's oldest pupil Darius, 11, and the two youngest pupils Alise, 4, and Alisa, 3, when they celebrated their 50 year anniversary.

Staff were praised for delivering the curriculum in a way that meets the needs of all pupils including those with SEND and those who speak English as an additional language by adapting their approaches and identifying when pupils are struggling.

Reading is a top priority at Lumbertubs Primary School, Ofsted found. Pupils take home books that match the sounds they learn in class and enjoy reading to Ted, the school dog.

The school has strong pastoral support in place for pupils to help them manage their emotions and discuss their feelings with adults.

Ofsted found that staff morale is “very high” as the trust and governors consider their workload and wellbeing.

The report said: “Teachers report a strong sense of teamwork and family among staff.”

The number of pupils who are regularly absent from the school is still “too high” meaning some pupils are missing out on vital learning, according to Ofsted. However, there are signs that attendance is improving.

To improve, leaders must ensure that they identify the essential pieces of knowledge that pupils need to learn in all curriculum subjects because some are not well developed.