Ofsted: Pupils are ‘enthusiastic learners’ and love reading at this ‘good’ Northampton primary school

Teachers are “skilled” and children are “enthusiastic learners”, says Ofsted about a Northampton primary school they graded ‘good’ following their latest inspection.

Kislingbury Church of England Primary School, situated in Kislingbury’s High Street, was visited by the education watchdog in March and a report published this week has revealed that it has been graded good in all areas.

The report said: “Pupils are enthusiastic learners. Right from the start of school, they develop positive attitudes.”

“Calm classrooms” ensure that pupils can do their best and “skilled” teachers with good subject knowledge begin lessons by enabling pupils to work in pairs or groups to rehearse new learning before moving on to independent work. This ensures that pupils remember knowledge well.

Inspectors found that a “love of reading” is promoted at the school, with pupils being encouraged to read for at least 20 minutes every day. This has increased their confidence and fluency.

“They enjoy the daily story time and express genuine disappointment when their teacher stops reading on a ‘cliff-hanger’,” the report said.

Staff provide SEND pupils with the “right balance” between support and stepping back when appropriate to increase their independence, Ofsted found.

Each pupil is a member of a school house named after an inspirational person: Mandela, Nightingale, Hawkins and Greta. Pupils also take on leadership opportunities such as being on the school council, which is actively involved in decisions made to improve the school - including a recent playground project.

Kislingbury Primary School was praised for having a wide range of clubs on offer, including girls’ football and the chess club which are run at the request of pupils.

“Proud” staff told Ofsted they appreciate the consideration that leaders give to their workload and well-being.

One member of staff said: “we are lucky to work here.”