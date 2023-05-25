Ofsted: Parents ‘overwhelmingly’ support ‘happy, caring and inclusive’ Northampton primary school

Ofsted has shared that parents “overwhelmingly agree” that The Abbey Primary School in Northampton is “happy, caring and inclusive” following their latest inspection.

The primary school, in Delapre, was graded ‘good’ overall following a visit from Ofsted inspectors in March. The setting was rated outstanding in the behaviour and attitudes and personal development categories.

Posting their inspection on Facebook, a spokesperson for The Abbey Primary School said: “We are so proud of all our children and staff at The Abbey Primary School.”

The Abbey Primary School, in Delapre, has been graded 'good' by Ofsted.

One parent, responding to the post, said: “Brilliant school, my daughter loves going every day, could you open Saturday and Sunday as well please?”

Another commenter said: “You will always be outstanding in my eyes.”

Ofsted inspectors found that pupils at the school are “fully engaged” as they learn in “calm and purposeful” environments.

Each pupil has a ‘hive of wellbeing’ consisting of five people they have chosen to turn to at the school if needed so every child feels “listened to and valued.”

The Abbey Primary School’s popular ‘wake up and shake up club’ encourages pupils to be in school on time and staff foster “close relationships with parents,” which has improved pupils’ punctuality and attendance.

Pupils raise money for local charities, vote for their house captains at the start of each year, enjoy a range of clubs to develop their talents and embark on residential visits to places such as zoos, farms and the National Space Centre.

“It is clear that diversity is both valued and widely celebrated,” the Ofsted report states.

The education watchdog praised leaders for implementing an “ambitious” curriculum, offering staff support when needed and promoting a “culture of kindness and caring.”

Teachers at The Abbey Primary School were commended for ensuring that pupils with SEND receive effective support, celebrating pupils’ work and helping pupils to leave the school as “confident readers.”

To improve to outstanding, teachers need to ensure their knowledge is consistently strong in all areas of the subject curriculum so they can teach it in its full depth. Staff also need to provide clearer feedback on pupils’ assessments so they learn from misconceptions.

