Ofsted outcomes for every Northampton primary and secondary school inspected so far in 2023
The Chronicle & Echo has rounded up all of the Ofsted inspection outcomes for primary and secondary schools in Northampton inspected so far this year.
Deciding what school to send your child to is a big decision and Ofsted ratings often factor into that.
It is worth noting that some local learning providers - including Favours Day Nursery in Moulton and Whiz Kids Dallington - have spoken out against the education watchdog, claiming their approach to inspections is “fundamentally flawed” as reports are just a “snapshot” of the few hours inspectors are onsite and does not accurately reflect the true standard of a setting.
Here are the Ofsted outcomes for 14 Northampton primary and secondary schools inspected so far in 2023: