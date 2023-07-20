News you can trust since 1931
Liz Crofts (Executive Headteacher), Rebecca Dunkley (Head of School) and children from Spratton Primary School celebrating their 'Good' Ofsted inspection result earlier this year.

Ofsted outcomes for every Northampton primary and secondary school inspected so far in 2023

Every single primary school inspected so far this year has received ‘good’ grades!
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

The Chronicle & Echo has rounded up all of the Ofsted inspection outcomes for primary and secondary schools in Northampton inspected so far this year.

Deciding what school to send your child to is a big decision and Ofsted ratings often factor into that.

It is worth noting that some local learning providers - including Favours Day Nursery in Moulton and Whiz Kids Dallington - have spoken out against the education watchdog, claiming their approach to inspections is “fundamentally flawed” as reports are just a “snapshot” of the few hours inspectors are onsite and does not accurately reflect the true standard of a setting.

Do you work at a school and have any thoughts on the above? Email [email protected]

Here are the Ofsted outcomes for 14 Northampton primary and secondary schools inspected so far in 2023:

Lings Primary School jumped from 'requires improvement' to a 'good' Ofsted rating, following a full inspection in March.

1. Lings Primary School

Lings Primary School jumped from 'requires improvement' to a 'good' Ofsted rating, following a full inspection in March. Photo: Google

Thorplands Primary School, situated in Farm Field Court, was visited by Ofsted in March and graded ‘good’ in all areas.

2. Thorplands Primary School

Thorplands Primary School, situated in Farm Field Court, was visited by Ofsted in March and graded ‘good’ in all areas. Photo: Google

Vernon Terrace Primary School was graded good in all areas by Ofsted for the second time in a row at the start of this year.

3. Vernon Terrace Primary School

Vernon Terrace Primary School was graded good in all areas by Ofsted for the second time in a row at the start of this year. Photo: Google

Boothville Primary School, situated in Booth Lane North, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in February and subsequently graded good in all areas.

4. Boothville Primary School

Boothville Primary School, situated in Booth Lane North, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in February and subsequently graded good in all areas. Photo: Google

