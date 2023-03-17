Ofsted: Northamptonshire nursery rated ‘good’ feels like ‘extended family’, says parents

Cogenhoe Preschool has received a glowing report from Ofsted after being graded good in all areas by inspectors.

The preschool, based at Cogenhoe and Whiston Village Hall, was visited by an inspector in February and - in a report published this week - graded good in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The Ofsted report said: “Children are warmly welcomed into the pre-school by friendly and approachable staff. They form special bonds with the staff, who know the children and their families extremely well. Children develop strong attachments, which supports their well-being and confidence.”

Cogenhoe Preschool children celebrate their good Ofsted rating.

The preschool was commended for providing children with a good balance of free-choice and adult-led activities and promoting physical development by taking children on walks around the local area and nearby parks.

Children at the nursery are described as very well behaved, kind and caring as they play harmoniously with one another. They listen to one another, take turns and share their special items as they build positive relationships with each other and become deeply engrossed in imaginative play.

Inspector Charmaine Cayton found nursery staff to be “passionate” about the opportunities they provide for children. They gather information from parents about children’s interests and use it to provide engaging activities that children will enjoy.

Staff were commended for supporting children’s communication and language well by engaging them in conversations, reading stories and singing popular nursery rhymes. Children are also taught about making healthy choices from food to hygiene, the report adds.

The report said: “Parents speak highly about the quality of care and education their children receive. They say that the pre-school is an integral part of the local community and they feel like extended family.”

According to the report, Cogenhoe Preschool staff say they feel valued and well supported by management.

