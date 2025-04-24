Ofsted inspectors heap praise on Kingsthorpe College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted inspectors have heaped praise on Northampton’s Kingsthorpe College, concluding the school has made significant improvements since its last inspection.

A team of Ofsted inspectors visited the Boughton Green Road secondary school in March and were impressed not only by the ‘high expectations of pupils’, but also by the strong progress pupils are making because of an improved curriculum.

Inspectors praised the work of Orbis Education Trust - which took over the school in 2021 - and school leaders, in spearheading improvements at the school.

The report states: “The school has high expectations of pupils. In most subjects, pupils progress well through the curriculum.

“Every week pupils take part in an ‘enrichment’ lesson where they do activities which develop their interests. Pupils participate in activities such as ‘girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics’, animal science, eco-club, Japanese and cross country running.

“School and Trust leaders are determined to continue to improve the school. They have managed a period of turbulence in staffing well. The actions they have taken have improved the school. Those responsible for governance ensure leaders are supported and challenged effectively. Staff are well supported by leaders. There is an effective programme of professional development that supports staff to improve how they teach the curriculum.”

Headteacher Sharan Matharu, who was appointed by the Trust in July 2023, said:

“Naturally we are delighted with Ofsted’s recognition of the team’s unrelenting focus on helping our students be ambitious in their goals, and the safe and secure environment we have created, with relationships built on trust and mutual respect.

“It is now imperative we focus on continuing our improvements, and creating the very best learning opportunities and experiences for our students, to help them achieve academic, artistic and athletic excellence.”

Chief Executive of Orbis Education Trust Steph Roberts said: “This is an excellent Ofsted report and full testament to the work of Sharan, the school’s excellent leadership team and staff, the pupils and our wider Trust. We have worked so hard together to create a real step change at Kingsthorpe College, and it is wonderful to see this has been recognised by the inspectors.

“It is particularly encouraging that the ‘enrichment’ work has been recognised. This is our driving force at Orbis Education Trust; we are all passionate about empowering students by providing world-class education and experiences, which go hand in hand with success in education, future careers and positive, active citizenship.”