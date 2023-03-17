‘Nurturing, child-centred’ Northampton primary school remains good, says Ofsted

The Bramptons Primary School in Chapel Brampton, has been told it remains good, following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The school, based in Harlestone Road, was visited by an inspecting team in January and - in a report published this month - described as a “nurturing, child-centred” place, where pupils feel “happy and well supported.”

The report said: “The school values, which include respect and courtesy, are at the heart of everything. Communication and relationships between pupils and staff are strong. Staff know their pupils and families well. Pupils look out for each other.”

The Bramptons Primary School in Harlestone Road, Chapel Brampton.

In lessons, pupils are described as focussing well, asking questions and showing a real interest in what they are learning. They spoke to inspectors positively about mathematics and said they enjoy learning.

Staff were commended for using consistent and effective strategies to help pupils become “fluent and confident readers.” One of these is their raffle ticket reward system to encourage reading at home and help pupils develop a love for books.

Leaders at the Bramptons Primary School have high expectations for all pupils, including those with SEND, who are provided with effective support in lessons. The school works with wider agencies to secure additional support for SEND pupils when necessary.

Pupils are given age-appropriate lessons about relationships and sex education every week.

Inspectors said pupils talk with “pride” about their school and happily play and mix across all year groups during lunch and break times. Older pupils enjoy being ‘buddies’ for children in reception.

Children have access to a wide range of sports clubs and are offered opportunities to go on a range of trips and experiences, including residential overnight stays.

School staff told inspectors they feel well supported by leaders as they encouraged to strive for an appropriate work/life balance and not take too much work home

One member of staff said: “I have never worked anywhere like this. I feel really valued.’