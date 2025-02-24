Northants students took part in sponsored social media ban and raised more than £300 for charity

A group of Northamptonshire students recently took part in a sponsored social media ban and raised more than £300 for charity in the process.

After looking into the negative impact of social media, year six pupils at Long Buckby Junior School requested to take on this challenge in aid of Harry’s Pals.

Deputy headteacher Lynn Newbery told the Chronicle & Echo that discussions about social media usage, particularly with pupils who are younger than the age limit, remain ongoing. Online safety is of utmost importance to the school.

This includes sending newsletters to parents, issuing reminders of the appropriate age for social media use, and hosting sessions in which children bring their phones in to learn about keeping themselves safe.

Staff members have open conversations with students about the issues they encounter on social media, especially after the release of Emma and Matt Willis’ recent documentary ‘Swiped: The School That Banned Smartphones’.

It was the students who drove this initiative forward and they wanted to make the challenge personable by raising money for an emotional support charity they have contributed to previously.

Having spent a week off social media, the 11 pupils were “thrilled” to raise a total of £320.

Lynn said the most common issue pupils face is strangers trying to reach out to them on social media, but they are very open in letting teachers know – and they then notify the parents if they are not already aware.

“We’re relieved they feel they can come to us,” said Lynn. “Some felt relief through the social media ban and others struggled to do it, which mainly came down to a fear of missing out.

“This was about awareness and wanting them to know there is life beyond a phone. Some now don’t use social media as much as they did before.”

The £320 cheque was presented to Harry’s Pals earlier in the month and a celebration assembly was held for the handover to take place.