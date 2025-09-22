A Northamptonshire nursery has expanded with a new pre-school classroom to meet demand, after many families “faced disappointment” due to waiting lists caused by oversubscription.

Harpole Day Nursery, which is part of The Old Station Nursery Group, is delighted to announce the opening of a classroom which has created space for an additional 16 children.

With the nursery already operating at its full capacity of 36, it says “many families faced disappointment after being placed on waiting lists due to oversubscription”.

The expansion will come as a “welcome relief, with childcare places becoming a premium in Harpole”.

The new pre-school room is a purpose built-environment, complete with toilets, staff facilities and direct access to outdoor learning areas.

The nursery says this change not only increases capacity, but enhances the children’s experience by offering a seamless extension of the nursery’s existing “home-from-home” setting.

Nursery manager Sheridan said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome more families into our nursery. The demand for places has been very high, so this expansion means more children in Harpole can enjoy the nurturing, home-from-home environment we are known for.”

The new pre-school children will also benefit from The Old Station Nursery Group’s ‘Next Stop School programme’ – which is designed to support a seamless transition to primary school.

This ensures children leave nursery not only with strong foundations in literacy and numeracy, but with the confidence, independence and emotional readiness they need to thrive in school life.

“We know the profound impact of the early years on lifelong development,” said Emma Pittam, early years director at The Old Station Nursery Group.

“The transition to school is a huge milestone and our role is to make that move exciting, engaging and positive – not just for the children, but for their families too.

“Increasing the space at Harpole so that pre-schoolers can have their own dedicated environment will further enhance our provision, providing endless opportunities for learning, growth and development.”

For any families interested in securing a place or booking a tour, visit Harpole Day Nursery’s website here or give the team a call on 01604 830324.