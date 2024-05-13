Northants children take on new challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rothwell Junior School pupils master the art of archery, canoeing and climbing – but find putting the cover on their quilt the hardest!

Pupils at Rothwell Junior School, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, enjoyed an unforgettable overnight trip to Northamptonshire’s Rock UK Frontier Centre for their long-awaited residential experience this term.

Under the guidance of specialist instructors, the children threw themselves into each new challenge, mastering the art of archery, canoeing and climbing at the outdoor adventure centre near Irthlingborough. After a day in the fresh air, they were ready for tea – though not tired, and their appetite for fun continued during movie night and an after-dinner disco. The trip was a wonderful opportunity to discover new passions and learn new skills while also having fun working together in teams.

Mrs Leder, Assistant Headteacher, said: “Year 4 have been looking forward to their residential for months and their excitement and enjoyment throughout the trip was a pleasure to see. For many, this was a first trip away from home and I am extremely proud of how they rose to each challenge and for the courage and kindness they showed throughout. Their talents in the outdoor pursuits were not always matched by their skill at making their beds – and putting the cover on their quilt was the hardest part for some!”

Rothwell pupils master canoeing during long-awaited residential trip