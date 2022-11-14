Students across Northamptonshire who are eligible for free school meals are being encouraged to take part in a programme by Oxford University’s Lincoln College to open its doors to youngsters who are under-represented at the university.

The Pathfinders programme wants students with academic ambitions to feel confident in applying to study at Lincoln College in Oxford. It is part of the college’s commitment to recruiting the best students from all backgrounds, as well as encouraging applications from under-represented students who receive free school meals. At present a third of Lincoln College students from the UK receive means tested bursaries.The programme, which launched in autumn 2022, is aimed at students in years nine (13/14 years old), ten (14/15 years old) and eleven (15/16 years old). Students who meet the criteria and show an aptitude for learning will be nominated by their teachers.

Lincoln College already has links with education in the county and provides open days, visits and study days. The Pathfinders programme will take that one step further through continuous contact with students and partnerships, including the University of Lincoln and Lincoln International Business School.

Lincoln College

These links will give pupils the opportunity to receive ongoing information and advice to make informed choices about their future and potential. Youngsters will have the opportunity to attend residential stays and workshops in Oxford. There will also be additional information for parents and teachers about financing, university admissions and skills development.

Dr Maryanne Saunders, Lincoln College Access and Career Development Fellow, says that her personal experience helped shape the programme.

Dr Saunders said: “I had a state school education and received free school meals, and wanted to do a degree in History of Art. As a year 12 student I was invited to stay in Oxford for five days and attended seminars, classes, and museum visits to learn more about my chosen subject. The residential stay, and the social activities organised alongside it, far exceeded my hopes as a first generation, state-educated young person and motivated me to apply to Oxford for my undergraduate degree.

“I would encourage young people from under-represented backgrounds to come and see what it’s like by taking part in our Pathfinders programme and take away similar inspiring and memorable experiences.”The programme will welcome its first cohort of students in the 2022 – 2023 academic year, with plans to expand in the future.

● The Pathfinders Programme was developed using research into demographics in the UK and the effectiveness of providing access to youngsters from under-represented walks of life to higher education.● Eligibility for Free School meals has consistently been found to be a reliable indicator of disadvantage.