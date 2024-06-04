Northamptonshire teacher to create stunning mini show garden at BBC Gardeners' World Live

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire-based teacher, Leanne Wood, is set to inspire tens of thousands of visitors at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC Birmingham this summer with a stunning Beautiful Border. Beautiful Borders are miniature 9m2 show gardens, packed with creative planting and design inspiration for small gardens and challenging spaces. This year’s Beautiful Borders theme is ’Share My Space’.

Leanne’s Border, Following In My Footsteps, celebrates education through shared experiences and promotes having a deep connection with nature, whether young or old. Having grown up following in her grandparents' gardening footsteps, she wanted to design a space that allows her children opportunities to play whilst still feeling like her own little haven. The Border re-uses reclaimed materials and features a mud kitchen, bench with weaving screen, and beautiful planting which encourages pollinators. The Border will be split between two Northamptonshire primary schools following BBC Gardener’s World Live.

Leanne said: “I can’t wait to be at BBC Gardeners’ World Live this year. I’ve always been passionate about gardening and love sharing this with others, be that through my work as a forest school leader, or by giving flowers and produce from my allotment to friends and family. Designing and building a Border at BBC Gardener’s World is a huge challenge, but one that I’ve really enjoyed. I've received alot of support, from donations through gofundme.com, to help from businesses, including local companies id verde and Blisworth Wildflowers. I’m really looking forward to sharing my garden with visitors to the show and hope they will find it inspiring and take away ideas that they can recreate at home”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Tremlett, Head of Horticultural Division at Immediate Live, organisers of BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “No matter what size garden or level of gardening experience you have, it’s impossible to spend a day at BBC Gardeners’ World Live without feeling inspired. We can’t wait to see this exciting Beautiful Border in situ at the NEC Birmingham in June, and know that it will give visitors some wonderful ideas to take home. With spectacular show gardens and floral displays, the fabulous TV and Magazine teams, workshops and demonstrations, expert tips and advice, School Wheelbarrows and children’s activities, plant and garden shopping, and much more on offer, BBC Gardeners’ World Live is the ultimate day out for gardening fans.”

Leanne Wood