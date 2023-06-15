Northamptonshire students exhibit artwork at Lyveden National Trust entitled an 'Interrupted Dream'

Art students studying HNC Art and Design, HNC Photography and the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Tresham College in Kettering visited the Elizabethan site, including the beautiful Manor House,16th century lodge, and 140 acres of orchards and meadows, which harbour secret religious symbolism. There they learned the captivating story of Lyveden’s former owner after whom their college was named.

Designed by one man, Sir Thomas Tresham, and influenced by his Catholic faith, Lyveden commands the skyline amongst green Northamptonshire countryside. This labour of passion, determination and courage in turbulent times ended as an interrupted dream, disturbed by the political events of 1605 - including the infamous Gunpowder Plot - , to leave a symbolic survivor of the first Elizabethan age.

Inspired by their visit, the students created a variety of pieces, reflecting on the themes of ‘An Interrupted Dream’ and ‘Spirit of Place.’ National Trust staff and volunteers from Lyveden then selected the pieces to be included in the exhibition..

Student at Tresham College, Katie, looking at her work

Jennifer Hatton, Property Operations Manager said, “I’m really excited to continue working with the wonderful talent at Tresham College in Kettering. I believe this exhibition shows the impact that the story of Lyveden can have. We’re proud to be able to work with local communities to develop new and engaging ways to tell our story”.

Spencer Graham, the HNC Art Practice course leader said, “We are really looking forward to putting this second exhibition together. Our Foundation and HNC students have generated some excellent work, within which they have interpreted the beautiful grounds and rich history of Lyveden in a wide range of media. This has been a great opportunity for students to work with the National Trust and gain experience that closely mirrors the professional practice of artists and photographers working outside of education.”

Dee, one of the HNC Art Practice students said, “The project at Lyveden has been a fantastic learning experience with students being given the opportunity to research and create works based on either the grounds and buildings themselves or the history and controversy surrounding Sir Thomas Tresham and the dramatic events of his life. The project has afforded students a richer, more nuanced understanding of English heritage as well as a newfound appreciation for the beautiful green pastures we so often take for granted.”

Lyveden, which re-opened in 2021 following a project to fully reorientate the site, has long been a local icon of Northamptonshire and has stood the testament of time. The new exhibition space inside Lyveden Manor will continue to work with community groups to develop engaging and exciting exhibitions for visitors.

Tresham College Vice Principal at Lyveden

For more information about the Lyveden visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/Lyveden

Student from Tresham College, Laura, with her work