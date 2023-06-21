Northamptonshire students celebrate World Music Day by performing brand new musical play

Students from Weavers Academy in Northamptonshire, part of the Creative Education Trust, are looking forward to performing a brand new musical play, ‘The Tales of Odysseus’, at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Wednesday 21 June.

Students from four other local primary schools (All Saints CEVA Primary School, Ruskin Academy, Olympic Primary School and Christopher Reeves VA Primary School) will also take to the stage to perform in 'The Tales of Odysseus'. The pupils are very excited to be involved in the play, which feeds directly back into their study of Ancient Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will tell the amazing journey Odysseus took as he tried to avoid the draft, escape a Cyclops, and met the famed Sirens and the Herd of Helios. Interwoven into these adventures are a range of modern pop songs such as Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’, Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’, as well as classics like Bon Jovi’s ‘Living On A Prayer’.

Schools pupils rehearsing

More information is available here: The Tales of Odysseus - Castle Theatre | Parkwood Theatres

Michelle Reading, Assistant Principal, Head of Music and Director of Enrichment at Weavers Academy, said: “This has been a brilliant opportunity for our young people to perform together with their peers and showcase their artistic abilities. We are all so proud of the hard work they have put in.