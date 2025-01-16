Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Northamptonshire primary schools were treated to a fabulous experience this week, as Wootton Park School and Sunnyside Primary Academy welcomed Reggie the T-Rex, the star of Giant Journeys’ immersive Dinosaur Visit assembly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visits were the culmination of a viral competition launched by Giant Journeys, an interactive educational workshop provider, which received an astounding 9,500 votes from the local community. The campaign, which ran in the local press, captured the hearts of families, teachers, and students across Northamptonshire.

The winners were announced just before Christmas, and today, Reggie brought the prehistoric era to life for the delighted children and staff. The experience wowed the audience and sparked imaginations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Smith, owner of Giant Journeys, shared his thoughts on the success of the campaign:

Reggie bringing the prehistoric to the modern world at Sunnyside Primary Academy

“We have been truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to our competition, with over 9,500 votes cast by the Northamptonshire community. It’s been amazing to see such enthusiasm for what we do, and we are thrilled to have provided this positive and engaging learning experience for Wootton Park School and Sunnyside Primary Academy. Seeing the children’s reactions today was priceless, and we hope to continue inspiring young minds through our workshops.”

Darren and his team delivered a dynamic assembly featuring Reggie, giving the students an insight into the prehistoric world. Teachers at both schools praised the event for its educational value and the joy it brought to their children.

Claire Woodbridge, SENCo and LAC Lead at Wootton Park School said, “I had the happiest boy he has been all year – I asked how the dinosaurs were and he said ‘I loved it! He is desperate to have natural history lessons, so this made his day, thank you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giant Journeys is dedicated to creating interactive and immersive educational experiences for primary school students. With workshops that combine hands-on activities and cutting-edge technology, the company aims to make learning engaging and memorable.

For more information about Giant Journeys and their workshops, visit www.giantjourneys.co.uk