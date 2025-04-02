Northamptonshire schools recognised in National Poetry Competition

By Rebecca Hutson
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Two schools in Northamptonshire have been named runners-up in the prestigious Poetry Together National Competition, a project founded by Gyles Brandreth and supported by Her Majesty The Queen.

East Hunsbury Primary School, in partnership with East Hunsbury Parish Council Seniors was recognised for their heartfelt poem Friendship, while Bridgewater Primary School impressed judges with My Friends That Have Blossomed, written by a Year 4 student. Both schools will receive a £200 book voucher in recognition of their achievement.

This year, 15 schools in Northamptonshire entered the nationwide initiative that encourages schools and care homes to collaborate, bringing young and older people together through poetry. Schools and older adult groups work in pairs to write, learn, and perform poems, strengthening relationships and promoting creativity across generations.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, said:

Poetry Together

“It has been fantastic to see such strong engagement from schools across Northamptonshire. The quality of the poems submitted was truly outstanding, demonstrating creativity, emotion, and a deep understanding of the power of words. We are incredibly proud of our runners-up and all those who took part.”

Poetry Together supporter Morcea Walker added:

“Northamptonshire is home to some truly talented young writers. It was a joy to see the enthusiasm, effort, and creativity that went into each piece. We are proud of all the schools that took part and hope to see even more get involved next year.”

Kelly Robinson Poetry and Drama Lead at East Hunsbury Primary School, said:

“It was a wonderful experience for the children to share with the seniors. Friendships and bonds were made and they learnt about each other's experiences and lives. The poetry was a fantastic outcome, but the real magic happened through the intergenerational conversations about what it meant to be a friend, whatever age you are.”

Claire Coleman Oracy Lead at Bridgewater Primary School shared:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the Poetry Together project. We are extremely proud of the hard work shown by the children of Bridgewater in creating and delivering their poems to the residents of St Christopher's Care Home. It was truly heartwarming to see the smiles on everyone faces, we will certainly take part again next year.”

With the success of this year’s competition, plans are already in place to increase participation in autumn 2025, allowing even more pupils and older adults to experience the joy of poetry and connection. For more information or to get involved in future competitions, schools can contact the Lord-Lieutenant’s Office at [email protected] .

