Northamptonshire school 'with a big heart' shakes off lacklustre rating to score 'Good' rating in newest inspection

A "small Northamptonshire school with a big heart" has climbed out of its long-standing 'Requires Improvement" rating and has been graded 'Good' by inspectors.

Ashton CofE Primary School was troubled in its last visit by Ofsted in 2017, where inspectors found it had problems with pupil behaviour and attendance.

But now, the village school - which currently has only 22 pupils - is back in the education watchdog's good graces following a reinspection report published on November 12.

The school in Roade Hill, Ashton, has now been graded 'good' in all areas.

The report reads: "Leaders have made a lot of changes to the school. They have made sure that all pupils know how to behave in class and around the school. Pupils’ attendance has improved.

"Pupils are proud of their school. Pupils describe the school as ‘like a family’. They feel safe and parents and carers agree.

"They do not feel that bullying happens, and they understand that they should treat everyone fairly."

However, although the school was complimented on its SEND education, inspectors noted the school did not always plan what special educational needs students needed to learn next.

Headteacher Jude Busari said: "We are delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection. The hard work and dedication of all staff is truly celebrated in this report.

"There has been a school in Ashton for over 150 years, and pupils, staff and parents are very proud of the school, and the great news from this inspection impacts on the whole community.

"We have a wonderful school which we believe is a real hidden gem. We really are a big family with lots to offer families in the local area and we hope that our successful inspection will encourage parents to come and see what a special place we are.”