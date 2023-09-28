Northamptonshire school welcomes new principal
Manor School in Raunds has recently welcomed Dr. Louise Newman as its new principal.
Her appointment comes as the secondary school, operated by Nene Education Trust, aims to deepen their ties to the local community and continue to fulfil their mission of ‘success for all.’
The school has almost 1,000 students from ages 11 to 19 and was described as having “established a collaborative and inclusive culture” by Ofsted in their most recent report.
The schools says Dr. Newman’s ethics-focussed approach to education is suited to this existing ethos, forming partnerships with the local community and ensuring consistency of approach among the staff.
Nene Education Trust CEO Chris Hill said: “Dr. Newman’s extensive experience and focus on children’s happiness made her the perfect fit for this role. Her acknowledgement that every decision we make can ultimately impact a child’s life shows an awareness of the importance of her role and a desire to always make the right decision.”
Dr Newman added: “I am so pleased to take on the role of Principal at Manor School. There has to be a natural fit between your own values and those of the Trust and the school that you work within, and I believe that Nene Education Trust and Manor School’s values align with my own deeply. I look forward to continuing the excellent work Manor does and to take on the challenges that it is facing head on.”
Dr. Newman is an experienced educator and former chemist, achieving her PhD from Loughborough University, before training to become a teacher and achieving her PGCE at the University of Cambridge. She taught science for over ten years at various schools before entering leadership positions at schools across the Midlands, including Principal and Head Teacher roles at Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Hartshill School and, most recently, Vice-Principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy.