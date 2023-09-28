Northamptonshire school welcomes new principal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manor School in Raunds has recently welcomed Dr. Louise Newman as its new principal.

Her appointment comes as the secondary school, operated by Nene Education Trust, aims to deepen their ties to the local community and continue to fulfil their mission of ‘success for all.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has almost 1,000 students from ages 11 to 19 and was described as having “established a collaborative and inclusive culture” by Ofsted in their most recent report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor School in Raunds is part of Nene Education Trust.

The schools says Dr. Newman’s ethics-focussed approach to education is suited to this existing ethos, forming partnerships with the local community and ensuring consistency of approach among the staff.

Nene Education Trust CEO Chris Hill said: “Dr. Newman’s extensive experience and focus on children’s happiness made her the perfect fit for this role. Her acknowledgement that every decision we make can ultimately impact a child’s life shows an awareness of the importance of her role and a desire to always make the right decision.”

Dr Newman added: “I am so pleased to take on the role of Principal at Manor School. There has to be a natural fit between your own values and those of the Trust and the school that you work within, and I believe that Nene Education Trust and Manor School’s values align with my own deeply. I look forward to continuing the excellent work Manor does and to take on the challenges that it is facing head on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad