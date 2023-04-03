News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
38 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

Northamptonshire school commemorates Neurodiversity Celebration Week with dedicated events

Contributions to the school’s fundraising efforts continued throughout the week

By Katie PriceContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 3 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Proud of the diversity in their school, Northampton High School welcomes Neurodiversity Week as the perfect occasion to celebrate the wonderfully varied qualities of the school community.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week is a special opportunity to celebrate the strengths and talents of people with learning differences and at Northampton High School, staff and students welcome every chance to be kind, tolerant and accepting of others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the school were delighted to hold a variety of activities to raise awareness for neurodiversity and to further educate the school community on the importance of this celebration. Believing in celebrating neurodiversity all year round, not just for one week, Northampton High is committed to learning more about the topic and cherishing their neurodivergent students for all the wonderful attributes and talents with which they enrich the school.

Northampton school commemorates Neurodiversity Celebration Week with dedicated events to promote kindness and inclusion
Northampton school commemorates Neurodiversity Celebration Week with dedicated events to promote kindness and inclusion
Northampton school commemorates Neurodiversity Celebration Week with dedicated events to promote kindness and inclusion
Most Popular

The kind-spirited students at Northampton High continuously seek ways to help others and give back to the community, and this occasion was no different. As part of the celebratory week, pupils arranged a well-attended bake sale, raising awareness for neurodiversity and generating £185 to be donated to the above charities.

Contributions to the school’s fundraising efforts continued throughout the week, with a school mufti day encouraging pupils and staff to make donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Northampton High, colourful umbrellas adorn the internal entrance of the school’s purpose-made buildings - a symbol of neurodiversity acceptance and a mark of their dedication to embracing differences.

During this special week, students were tasked with designing and decorating their own small umbrellas with paper, to be displayed in thecorridors.

Participating in this creative project prompted students to reflect on the significance of Neurodiversity Celebration Week and the importance of being kind and accepting of everyone.

The Hardingstone-based school was delighted to welcome two guest specialist speakers, Annie Burnett and Lesley Lock, to host informative coffee mornings exclusively for parents in the school community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The events aimed to provide families with support and information surrounding neurodiversity charities, including Northampton and Buckinghamshire Dyslexia Association and East Midlands Autism, prompting many positive and open conversations.

Completing the week-long programme of events, the GDST school held a wonderfully informative assembly, expertly led by their Learning Enhancement Coordinator, Mrs Natalie Beezley, and members of their Senior School.

In their assembly, the group highlighted various high-profile people and their experiences of being neurodivergent, as well as listing positive traits associated with autism, ADHD, dyspraxia, and dyslexia.

Dr May Lee, Head at Northampton High, said: “We valued the opportunity to hear from students about their experiences with neurodivergent needs, and the care and support they have received from their teachers so as to ensure they thrive and reach their full potential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was overwhelmingly touching to hear their personal journeys and the positive aspects of being neurodivergent, and we truly appreciate the advice and expertise they shared. Their message was heartfelt and one of inclusion and appreciation of others here at Northampton High.”

Emphasising how the neurodiversity movement represents a shift in attitudes and understanding of neurodivergent conditions, Mrs Beezley explained why these differences should be seen as intrinsic to the individual, and not something to be cured or suppressed.

NorthamptonshireADHD