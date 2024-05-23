Northamptonshire primary pupils enjoy nurse visit on Florence Nightingale's birthday

Two nurses meet Wilbarston pupils on International Nurses Day

Student and Community Nurse go on ‘rounds’ at Wilbarston School

Children at Wilbarston Church of England Primary School, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, enjoyed a visit from two nurses on International Nurses Day last week (12th May) – held each year on the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Student Nurse Peter Hawkes, the Headteacher’s son, in his second year of study at Northamptonshire University, and Mrs Naomi Clarke, a Community Nurse and parent, joined a special assembly to celebrate and recognise the important work of nurses. They talked to the children about their roles and what they loved about nursing, and explained how to check for someone’s vital signs. Peter then went on his ‘rounds’, visiting each classroom, to answer a vast array of the children’s questions.

Meanwhile, children in Key Stage 1 learnt more about Florence Nightingale and Mary Seacole through creative writing and acting activities, using props to explore more about the ‘lady of the lamp’ and bring to life the fascinating stories of these two women and their contribution to nursing practice, which is still in evidence today.