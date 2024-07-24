Northamptonshire nursery company achieves full house of Great Place to Work accolades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bright Horizons, which runs nurseries in Northamptonshire, is celebrating a full house of Great Place to Work honours.

The latest listing saw the company ranked 13th in the Great Place to Work list for Women. This is in addition to being 13th in the UK’s Best Workplaces (super large category) and being recognised on those for Development and Wellbeing this year.

Bright Horizons is now the highest ranked education provider on this latest list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ros Marshall, managing director International at Bright Horizons, said: “We are so proud that Bright Horizons continues to feature as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, as it has done since this list first started in 2018.

Bright Horizons colleagues

"At Bright Horizons, we have woven Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) into the very fabric of our organisational culture, creating a welcoming and inclusive community for all. We hold the expectation that each member of our team will treat one another with the utmost respect, actively engage with a diverse array of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas, and embrace a culture that celebrates inclusion.”

Bright Horizons has been supporting the evolving needs of working families for more than 35 years and this is now the fourthGreat Place To Work listing awarded to Bright Horizons in 2024. Earlier this year, Bright Horizons achieved the following:

Secured a ranking for the 19th year-in-a-rowon the UK’s Best Workplaces List (super large category)

Ranked 13th on the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces List (super large category)

on the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces List (super large category) Ranked 18th on the 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Development List (super large category)

Ranked 17th on the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list (super large category)

Over the past year, Bright Horizons has expanded its DEIB approach. Its voluntary DEIB Group from across the organisation is responsible for responding to queries by colleagues and collaborating across all functions to cultivate new practices and policies that advocate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. They meet regularly with the leadership team at Bright Horizons to feedback and promote action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Leightley, HR director at Bright Horizons said: “Our HEART values underpin our organisational culture, providing guidance for our collaborative efforts. Equity and inclusion form the bedrock for providing opportunities to all team members, nurturing a workplace where you can collaborate with brilliant minds, form enduring connections, and leave lasting positive impacts.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work UK added: “Workplaces are only great if they’re great for all employees. For seven years, the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women List has been paving the way by tackling discrimination, removing barriers to women’s advancement in their careers, and challenging taboos around subjects like the menopause, and endometriosis.

“Importantly, each of the companies on the list have been commended by their own female employees through their anonymous feedback that told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.

“It’s fantastic to once again see a wide spread of sectors and organisational sizes appearing on our Best Workplaces for Women List this year – congratulations to all!”