A Northampton mother has called for drastic change from schools after her 17-year-old son tragically took his own life at the start of 2024.

Bradley Robertson lost his mental health battle in January last year and his mother Amanda Robertson, from Brixworth, has dedicated herself to keeping his legacy alive ever since.

Amanda is passionate about making a difference, which has included fundraising for worthy local causes and sharing what losing Bradley has taught her about mental health to keep the conversation going.

Now, her aim is to highlight the systemic changes needed in schools across the country when it comes to tackling bullying and supporting students who are battling mental health problems.

‘He was screaming out for help’

Bradley was a student at Moulton School until the summer of 2023, before he moved to Moulton College to continue his education.

As Amanda knew of the mental health and bullying struggles her son was experiencing during his time at the secondary school, she requested Bradley’s safeguarding file from Moulton School after his passing.

She now has all of the information the school held on Bradley, including the way incidents were logged and resolved on their platform ‘MyConcern’ and emails exchanged about her son.

Fundraisers have been held in Bradley's memory to support worthy local mental health causes.

Bradley’s first experience of bullying at the school was logged back in October 2019 and he opened up to staff members at Moulton School when he first started experiencing suicidal thoughts – which was communicated back to Amanda.

Though there were many occasions where communication was established between Amanda and the school, the mother says she would have appreciated a weekly or bi-weekly meeting to receive regular updates from those spending the most time with her son.

It was in September 2022 when Bradley had an initial assessment with mental health support service The Lowdown. He received eight sessions with them and eight sessions with CAMHS.

Amanda claims that in December 2022, when Bradley experienced suicidal thoughts for a second time, it took another two weeks after the Christmas break for Moulton School to check in with him. It is in this instance that the mother believes a scheduled check in would have been beneficial.

From what Amanda has seen from Bradley’s safeguarding file, she believes that after an incident has been logged and resolved, little is done to follow this up and ensure the issue has been completely squashed.

“Bradley told the school he felt comfortable talking to his mum, but that didn’t mean he did,” said Amanda. “He didn’t talk to us because he didn’t want to upset us.”

As the bullying and mental health issues cropped up time and time again for Bradley from 2019 onwards, Amanda believes this shows he was “screaming out for help”.

It was in February 2022 when the school was notified from their system that Bradley had searched ‘depression quiz’ online.

Two days later, the issue was said to be resolved on the system after Bradley told a teacher he and his friends were messing around. He was warned about being careful on “inappropriate sites” and it was logged that he seemed okay.

It was in March 2023 when Bradley filled out an ‘equity, diversity and inclusion student questionnaire’.

In his responses, Bradley expressed he did not feel safe at school, did not like attending, was often hit, punched and kicked by other pupils, and often worried and felt lonely at school.

From seeing this in his safeguarding file, Amanda is unsure of who received the responses to this quiz and what was done about the alarming answers her son gave.

‘Mental health is an escalating problem and the root cause is bullying’

The coroner at Bradley’s inquest ruled that she did not see the connection between Bradley’s passing and his time at Moulton School, as he had left half-a-year earlier than when he took his life.

Amanda hoped the school would be given a recommendation, as she believes the bullying her son faced contributed to a decline in his mental health.

Amanda and the school did not engage in conversation in the run up to the inquest, and Amanda says she was expecting to hear back from them in late 2024 to discuss safeguarding, prevention and reporting. This has still not happened.

“Mental health is an escalating problem and the root cause is bullying,” said Amanda. “Unfortunately the two seem to go hand-in-hand.

“Bullying needs to be cracked down on, with stricter rules for kids to follow and more communication with parents. There needs to be a no-nonsense approach to bullying in secondary schools.”

‘He is dearly missed’

When approached for comment by this newspaper, Moulton School issued the following response: “Moulton School was deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of their former pupil Bradley Robertson and extend their condolences to Bradley’s family and friends, he is dearly missed.

“At the time Bradley was enrolled, Moulton School had in place established safeguarding policies and utilised an online platform for staff to record and review pupil information.

“These measures were in place to document any concerns regarding pupil welfare and to inform the appropriate action or measures to be taken to support those pupils. Information from the platform is shared with further education colleges where required.

“The effectiveness of Moulton School’s systems and policies was considered extensively and appropriately by the Coroner during the inquest, which has since concluded.”

The school was asked questions about Amanda’s specific concerns – including Bradley’s access to the depression quiz in February 2022, the alleged delay in checking in with Bradley after the second time he experienced suicidal thoughts in December 2022, and his responses to the student questionnaire in March 2023.

No specific answers were provided in relation to these questions, as well as if the school plans to establish contact with Amanda Robertson to discuss the future of safeguarding, prevention and reporting.