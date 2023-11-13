Northamptonshire Education Awards celebrates hard-working educators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious ceremony was hosted by legendary broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes and offered an opportunity to celebrate the county’s education professionals and institutions, including schools, teachers, headteachers, administration and support staff, as well as special initiatives that have expanded the curriculum and provided invaluable experiences to the children and young people of Northamptonshire.

The event, headline sponsored by education technology provider easipc, saw twelve awards given for specific subject teams, teachers and school staff, such as Maths, English, Headteacher and School Business Manager of the Year; as well as awards for educational institutions such as Primary School, Secondary School, SEND School and Nursery of the Year.

Winners included Wootton Park School, which took home both Secondary School of the Year and Overall School of the Year, and Parklands Primary School, with headteacher Carmilla Cassidy winning Headteacher of the Year and the school winning Primary School of the Year. See the full list of winners below.

The winner's celebrate at the end of the night.

Ian Pryce CBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, was presented with the Contribution to Northamptonshire Award. Under his leadership, Bedford College and Tresham College merged to create the largest provider of education in the South East Midlands, and the award recognised Ian’s dedication to raising educational standards and high-quality education during a career that has spanned more than 30 years.

The education awards were preceded by the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards on Thursday 9th November, also taking place at the County Ground, and hosted by comedian Rob Beckett. Both events were produced by All Things Business.

Managing Director of All Things Business Ben Thomas said: “We are so pleased with how this fifth edition of the Northamptonshire Education Awards has gone. The ceremony has grown every year and it’s amazing to see the education community come together to celebrate their achievements. We’ve always carried with us the idea that business needs education and education needs business, so we’re incredibly proud to foster and facilitate collaboration between the two via these events.

“Our thanks to Eamonn Holmes, who was a fantastic host, and to headline sponsors easipc, who helped make this event possible.”

The Northamptonshire Education Awards used sustainable wooden awards as the prizes.

Russell Smith, Director at easipc, said: “It was a true pleasure to sponsor the education awards. It’s been amazing to attend these events celebrate the great work being done by educators across Northamptonshire.”

WINNERS

NURSERY OF THE YEAR

Woodleys Farm Day Nursery

MATHS TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Sarah Price and Maths Team – Blisworth Community Primary School

ENGLISH TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Emma Ironmonger – Thomas Becket Catholic School

ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Eco Schools Team – Wellingborough School

STEM AWARD

Northampton Academy

SCHOOL BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Fran Hedges – Northampton Free School Trust

SEND SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Purple Oaks Academy

HEADTEACHER OF THE YEAR

Carmilla Cassidy – Parklands Primary School

PRIMARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Parklands Primary School

SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Wootton Park School

OVERALL SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Wootton Park School

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD