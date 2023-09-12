Northamptonshire Education Awards announce finalists

Watch more videos on Shots!

In a tribute to Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the finalists in each category were informed via a ‘golden ticket’ inside an NEA chocolate bar, with many posting their news on social media. The surprise and delight created by this unique campaign, produced by creative agency GIANT, added an extra layer of joy for the finalists learning of their amazing achievement.

This year’s finalists feature the best of the best of the education sector across the county. The Duston School, Northampton Academy and Wootton Park Academy are all up for Secondary School of the Year, while Wootton Park School, All Saints CEVA Primary School, Falconer’s Hill Infant School, Parklands Primary School and Badby Primary School are competing in the Primary School of the Year category.

Other categories include Headteacher, School Business Manager and SEND School of the Year, as well as subject specific teacher categories such as English and Maths Team/Teacher of the Year. Awards are also up for grabs for sustainability, STEM and a lifetime achievement award. The awards have received a Gold Trust Mark from the Independent Awards Standard Council, signifying their commitment to fairness, transparency and independence in the judging process.

The judges make their decisions.

The awards, hosted by All Things Business, are preceded by the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards, also taking place at the County Ground the evening before, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett.

All Things Business Managing Director Ben Thomas said: “Since we began hosting these ceremonies celebrating the achievements of business and education in the county, we’ve always carried with us the idea that business needs education and education needs business. We’re proud to foster and facilitate collaboration between the two via the awards and have turned the events into two of the biggest nights in the awards calendar.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome one of the UK’s leading TV presenters Eamonn Holmes to host the education awards. I’m sure our sponsors, finalists and guests will be very excited about what’s in store on the big nights.

“This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of what promise to be two very special occasions. And, of course, we urge everyone to in the business and education communities to come along and celebrate the amazing achievements across these sectors.”

School Business Manager of the Year is among the categories at this year's awards.

Russell Smith, Director at easipc, commented: “We’re so happy to be sponsoring the education awards. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to celebrate the great work being done by educators across Northamptonshire.”

See the full list of finalists below and book a table for the ceremony at the County Ground here: https://allthingsbusiness.co.uk/awards/

ENGLISH TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Mrs. Ironmonger – Thomas Becket Catholic School

English Team – Northampton Academy

Joe Charteress – Wootton Park School

Joel Cooper – Wootton Park School

ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Jack Bradbury – Northampton School for Boys

Eco Schools Team – Wellingborough School

Blisworth Community Primary School

HEADTEACHER OF THE YEAR

Laura Cichuta – Abington Vale Primary School

Beth Renshaw – Little Harrowden Primary School

Sam Strickland – The Duston School

Camilla Cassidy – Parklands Primary School

Jane Burton – Rushden Academy

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sheralee Webb – Northgate School

Debbie Reeve – Northampton Academy

John Ditchburn – Guilsborough Academy

Sally O’Connor – On Track Education Northampton

MATHS TEAM/TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Sarah Price – Blisworth Community Primary School

Maths Department – Wootton Park School

Andrew Clark – Campion Secondary School

NURSERY OF THE YEAR

Rhymetyme Rushden

Woodleys Farm Day Nursery

Thorplands Nursery School

PRIMARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Wootton Park School

All Saints CEVA Primary School

Falconer’s Hill Infant School

Parklands Primary School

Badby Primary School

SCHOOL BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Sue Connor – The Duston School

Fran Hedges – Northampton Free School Trust

SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

The Duston School

Northampton Acafemy

Wootton Park School

SEND SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

On Track Education Northampton

The Duston School

Purple Oaks Academy

STEM AWARD

Silverstone UTC